35th fighter wing members gathered at the Misawa club for this year’s annual awards banquet to celebrate the achievements of airman throughout 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 22:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|873290
|VIRIN:
|230203-F-YG491-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109456471
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Misawa Air Base Annual Awards, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT