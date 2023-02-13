This video explains how VEOs use social media and online presence to recruit and radicalize individuals to their causes. An examination of the radicalization process, the different stages of radicalization, and "Stochastic" terrorism is presented.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 17:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873273
|VIRIN:
|230213-O-XQ105-181
|Filename:
|DOD_109456174
|Length:
|00:16:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Social Media and Violent Extremist Organizations, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
