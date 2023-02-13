Social Media and Violent Extremist Organizations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video explains how VEOs use social media and online presence to recruit and radicalize individuals to their causes. An examination of the radicalization process, the different stages of radicalization, and "Stochastic" terrorism is presented.