Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social Media and Violent Extremist Organizations

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    This video explains how VEOs use social media and online presence to recruit and radicalize individuals to their causes. An examination of the radicalization process, the different stages of radicalization, and "Stochastic" terrorism is presented.

