Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Lowdown at Mobility's Hometown - 2023 Aviation Fair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Caesar Flores, 97th AMW command chief, talk with Maj. Megan Edson, 97th AMW commander's action group, Melissa Fourroux, Altus Junior High School (AJHS) principal, about the upcoming aviation fair at AJHS on Feb. 25, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 16:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873270
    VIRIN: 230213-F-OI201-1001
    Filename: DOD_109456105
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Lowdown at Mobility's Hometown - 2023 Aviation Fair, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Altus AFB
    97 AMW
    2023
    Altus Junior High School
    aviation fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT