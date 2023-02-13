Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida's Airbase City - MacDill Chronicles

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The MacDill Historian discusses the several airfields that used to exist during WW2 within the local area of Tampa.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 15:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873265
    VIRIN: 230213-F-MO432-1001
    Filename: DOD_109455982
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    macdill
    history
    tampa
    airbase city

