In honor of Black History Month, 32d AAMDC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Stewart and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Belk held candid conversations with Soldiers, broaching important topics such as celebrating diversity in the Army, and how Army leaders are working to bring awareness to the historical contributions of African Americans to their formations. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Sean Kirchner and Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 15:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|873264
|VIRIN:
|230208-A-CP971-492
|Filename:
|DOD_109455980
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 32d AAMDC Observes African American History Month (2023), by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT