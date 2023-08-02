32d AAMDC Observes African American History Month (2023)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873264" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In honor of Black History Month, 32d AAMDC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Stewart and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Belk held candid conversations with Soldiers, broaching important topics such as celebrating diversity in the Army, and how Army leaders are working to bring awareness to the historical contributions of African Americans to their formations. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Sean Kirchner and Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo)