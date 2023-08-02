Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    32d AAMDC Observes African American History Month (2023)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    In honor of Black History Month, 32d AAMDC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Stewart and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Belk held candid conversations with Soldiers, broaching important topics such as celebrating diversity in the Army, and how Army leaders are working to bring awareness to the historical contributions of African Americans to their formations. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Sean Kirchner and Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 15:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 873264
    VIRIN: 230208-A-CP971-492
    Filename: DOD_109455980
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32d AAMDC Observes African American History Month (2023), by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black History
    AAHM
    32d AAMDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT