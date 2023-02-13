Team Souda supports Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief for Türkiye

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 13, 2023) The Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) receives fuel after arriving at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts for Türkiye on Feb. 13, 2023. Following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. European Command are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. . The interviewees are Lt. Jonathan Fleming, acting operations officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Sanchez, assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)