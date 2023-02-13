Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Souda supports Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief for Türkiye

    GREECE

    02.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 13, 2023) The Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) receives fuel after arriving at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts for Türkiye on Feb. 13, 2023. Following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. European Command are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. . The interviewees are Lt. Jonathan Fleming, acting operations officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Sanchez, assigned to NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    Location: GR

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    weeklyvideos
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)
    TURKIYEHADR

