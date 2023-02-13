Meet Your Army: SGT Ogie Follows Her Dreams as a Chef

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Selice Ogie, a Soldier assigned to the 287th Field Feeding Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about her career and passion for cooking at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 7, 2023. Ogie is aiming to further her career by going to college for Nutritional Science. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout)