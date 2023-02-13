U.S. Army Sgt. Selice Ogie, a Soldier assigned to the 287th Field Feeding Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about her career and passion for cooking at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 7, 2023. Ogie is aiming to further her career by going to college for Nutritional Science. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873250
|VIRIN:
|230213-A-DS007-1931
|Filename:
|DOD_109455418
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Meet Your Army: SGT Ogie Follows Her Dreams as a Chef, by SGT Dre Stout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT