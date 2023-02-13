Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your Army: SGT Ogie Follows Her Dreams as a Chef

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Dre Stout 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Selice Ogie, a Soldier assigned to the 287th Field Feeding Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about her career and passion for cooking at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 7, 2023. Ogie is aiming to further her career by going to college for Nutritional Science. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout)

    This work, Meet Your Army: SGT Ogie Follows Her Dreams as a Chef, by SGT Dre Stout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

