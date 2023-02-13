12th Combat Aviation Brigade Black History Month Observance, Tahitia Brown

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army story cannot be told without reflecting on the remarkable contributions made by the Black Americans who have served and sacrificed.



This month, the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade asked Griffin Soldiers what Black History Month means to them. Tahitia Brown, brigade budget analyst, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, shared her thoughts and an experience from her time in the Navy.