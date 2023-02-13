Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Black History Month Observance, Tahitia Brown

    BY, GERMANY

    02.13.2023

    Video by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The Army story cannot be told without reflecting on the remarkable contributions made by the Black Americans who have served and sacrificed.

    This month, the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade asked Griffin Soldiers what Black History Month means to them. Tahitia Brown, brigade budget analyst, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, shared her thoughts and an experience from her time in the Navy.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 05:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873200
    VIRIN: 230213-A-GB404-152
    Filename: DOD_109454736
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: BY, DE

    eucom
    featurehighlight
    strongertogether
    blackhistorymonth
    target_news_europe

