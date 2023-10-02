AFN Incirlik InFocus: Türkiye Earthquake Humanitarian Aid Delivery

Members of the 728th Air Mobility Squadron assisted humanitarian relief efforts by offloading a chartered 747-400F containing a 52-bed emergency field hospital tent, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 10. The hospital components will be transported commercially to Antakya, Türkiye to give aid to those in need following the earthquakes that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6. The U.S. military is working in coordination with the U.S. Agency for International Development, the government of Türkiye and our allies and partners to provide relief to the people of Türkiye. The 39th Air Base Wing is committed to facilitating disaster relief operations to rapidly reduce the suffering of the victims of this disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|02.10.2023
|02.12.2023 03:42
|Newscasts
|873171
|220211-F-CW240-1001
|DOD_109453854
|00:00:51
|1, TR
|4
|4
