    AFN Incirlik InFocus: Türkiye Earthquake Humanitarian Aid Delivery

    1, TURKEY

    02.10.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Members of the 728th Air Mobility Squadron assisted humanitarian relief efforts by offloading a chartered 747-400F containing a 52-bed emergency field hospital tent, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 10. The hospital components will be transported commercially to Antakya, Türkiye to give aid to those in need following the earthquakes that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6. The U.S. military is working in coordination with the U.S. Agency for International Development, the government of Türkiye and our allies and partners to provide relief to the people of Türkiye. The 39th Air Base Wing is committed to facilitating disaster relief operations to rapidly reduce the suffering of the victims of this disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 03:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 873171
    VIRIN: 220211-F-CW240-1001
    Filename: DOD_109453854
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: 1, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik InFocus: Türkiye Earthquake Humanitarian Aid Delivery, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

