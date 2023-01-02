Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Valentine's Day Greeting - SPC David Duong

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    A Valentine's Day message from U.S. Army Reserve Spc. David Duong from Syracuse, New York. Duong is a postal clerk deployed with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 05:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 873165
    VIRIN: 230201-A-KP878-134
    Filename: DOD_109453744
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: SYRACUSE, NY, US

