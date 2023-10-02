Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month Observance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Please join us at the Team Redstone Black History Month Observance, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Bob Jones Auditorium (Bldg. 5304) on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 18:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873127
    VIRIN: 230210-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_109452558
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month Observance, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    Hanson
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT