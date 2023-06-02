Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St. Paul District completes Sandy Lake Dam rehab work, prepares for camping season

    MCGREGOR, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Sandy Lake Dam and Recreation Area Park Ranger Hunter Simonson talks about the Sandy Lake Dam rehabilitation construction completion and the importance of ensuring the dam remains safe while also preparing to reopen the area to camping.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 15:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873111
    VIRIN: 230210-A-LI073-001
    Filename: DOD_109452286
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MCGREGOR, MN, US 

    This work, St. Paul District completes Sandy Lake Dam rehab work, prepares for camping season, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    recreation
    dam safety
    St. Paul District
    Sandy Lake Dam

