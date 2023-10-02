3ID Soldiers Prepare for Joint Culinary Training Exercises

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division are preparing for a culinary competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 7, 2023. The Joint Culinary Training Exercise will be held at Fort Lee, Virginia, from 3rd of March to the 10th of March. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout)