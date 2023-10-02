Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3ID Soldiers Prepare for Joint Culinary Training Exercises

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Dre Stout 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division are preparing for a culinary competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 7, 2023. The Joint Culinary Training Exercise will be held at Fort Lee, Virginia, from 3rd of March to the 10th of March. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873105
    VIRIN: 230210-A-DS007-1045
    Filename: DOD_109452228
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3ID Soldiers Prepare for Joint Culinary Training Exercises, by SGT Dre Stout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cooking
    3rd Infantry Division
    culinary
    competition
    Dogface Soldier
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT