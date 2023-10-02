Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WHY ASC? | GS 7-9-11 Career Progression: Mark Struve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Why should you work at ASC as an Army Civilian? The GS 7-9-11 career path is one great reason! Many of the jobs that ASC is recruiting for at BEYA are GS 7-9-11 positions. Check out this video to learn more about the career progression that a 7-9-11 offers employees!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873103
    VIRIN: 230210-A-IK992-392
    Filename: DOD_109452213
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHY ASC? | GS 7-9-11 Career Progression: Mark Struve, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BEYA
    Career Progression
    Army Civilian
    7-9-11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT