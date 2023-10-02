Ranger Creed Series: Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Ranger Creed has been a guiding force for the 75th Ranger Regiment since its formation in 1974, and serves as a hallmark for the spirit, discipline, and duty that all Rangers are expected to foster in themselves and their team.



"Acknowledging the fact that a Ranger is a more elite Soldier, who arrives at the cutting edge of battle by land, sea, or air, I accept the fact that as a Ranger my country expects me to move further, faster, and fight harder than any other Soldier." - from the Third Stanza of the Ranger Creed