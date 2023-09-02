Ohio, West Virginia National Guard respond to derailed train

Members of the Ohio and West Virginia National Guard responded to a 150-car train derailment that occurred Feb. 3, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. The West Virginia Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team, Ohio Guard’s 52nd CST, and 125th Military Police Company all responded to help support civilian authorities. (Photos by Capt. Jordyn Craft and Airman 1st Class Ivy Thomas, Ohio National Guard)
|02.09.2023
|02.10.2023 11:56
|Package
|873080
|230209-A-TA175-972
|DOD_109451706
|00:00:50
|EAST PALESTINE, OH, US
|1
|1
