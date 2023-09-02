Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio, West Virginia National Guard respond to derailed train

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Members of the Ohio and West Virginia National Guard responded to a 150-car train derailment that occurred Feb. 3, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. The West Virginia Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team, Ohio Guard’s 52nd CST, and 125th Military Police Company all responded to help support civilian authorities. (Photos by Capt. Jordyn Craft and Airman 1st Class Ivy Thomas, Ohio National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 11:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873072
    VIRIN: 230209-A-TA175-926
    Filename: DOD_109451514
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio, West Virginia National Guard respond to derailed train, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    West Virginia National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT