Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Report Premiere

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall highlights the 17th Training Wing's Black History Month observance kickoff luncheon, Feb. 6, 2023, at Goodfellow AFB, Texas. He also covers Operation Feed Everyone, an initiative of the First Sergeant Council. (U.S. Air Force video by Russell Howard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 09:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873063
    VIRIN: 230209-F-EP494-1001
    Filename: DOD_109451209
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Premiere, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Operation Warm Heart
    Black History Month
    Raider Report

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT