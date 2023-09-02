Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minuteman GT-245 Launch - Narrated

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Draeke Layman 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A team of Air force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry at 11:01 PM Pacific Standard Time, Feb. 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

    This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States' nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective to deter twenty-first century threats and reassure our allies. Such tests have occurred over 300 times before and this test is not the result of current world events.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 05:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 873052
    VIRIN: 230209-F-PR456-0002
    Filename: DOD_109450888
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

