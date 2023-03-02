Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month: Heritage Flight

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.03.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Celebrating Black History Month at Yokota Air Base with a heritage flight with the 36th Airlift Squadron, February, 4th, 2023. Black History Month highlights important African American accomplishments from the past present and future.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

