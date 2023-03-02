Celebrating Black History Month at Yokota Air Base with a heritage flight with the 36th Airlift Squadron, February, 4th, 2023. Black History Month highlights important African American accomplishments from the past present and future.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 02:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873044
|VIRIN:
|230203-F-ZV099-667
|Filename:
|DOD_109450714
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month: Heritage Flight, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black History Month
BHM
Heritage Flight
LEAVE A COMMENT