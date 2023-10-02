Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpark Beatification B-roll

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.10.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Ongoing documentation of the Airpark Static Display beautification process at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan 01, 2022. Airpark’s static displays include the F-100 Super Sabre, F-86F Sabre and other aircraft stationed or flown over the history of Kadena Air Base. Includes shit intentionally filmed at 1/125 fps. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873028
    VIRIN: 230109-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_109450428
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

