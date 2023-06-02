Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Communication Training Center (CTC) 3 Mastery Course (Music and Graphics)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    The Communication Training Center 3 held their mastery course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan on Feb. 6, 2023. CTC 3 trains Marines in tactical communication, ground electronics maintenance training and readiness events through formal programs. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 22:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873024
    VIRIN: 230206-N-CZ893-1001
    Filename: DOD_109450409
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Communication Training Center (CTC) 3 Mastery Course (Music and Graphics), by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Hansen
    Marines
    Communication Training Center (CTC) 3
    mastery course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT