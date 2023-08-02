Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB conducts integrated tanker mission training sortie

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Two KC-46As and three KC-10s take off at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 8, 2023. The 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons trained alongside Airmen from 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell AFB, Kansas, in support of U.S. Air Force ready Airman training and force generation initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 18:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873016
    VIRIN: 230208-F-SK304-0930
    Filename: DOD_109450353
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB conducts integrated tanker mission training sortie, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base

    TAGS

    KC-10
    KC-46A

