Travis AFB conducts integrated tanker mission training sortie

Two KC-46As and three KC-10s take off at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 8, 2023. The 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons trained alongside Airmen from 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell AFB, Kansas, in support of U.S. Air Force ready Airman training and force generation initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)