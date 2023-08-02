Two KC-46As and three KC-10s take off at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 8, 2023. The 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons trained alongside Airmen from 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell AFB, Kansas, in support of U.S. Air Force ready Airman training and force generation initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 18:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873016
|VIRIN:
|230208-F-SK304-0930
|Filename:
|DOD_109450353
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Travis AFB conducts integrated tanker mission training sortie, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT