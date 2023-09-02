This brief video outlines the on and off site military education and outreach offerings at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum offers these opportunities for area commands without cost, and can be reserved by contacting our Military Educator, Matt Headrick at matthew.d.headrick4.civ@us.navy.mil or via phone at (757) 322-3107. Alternately, interested commands can submit inquiries to HRNavalMuseum@us.navy.mil or call (757) 322-2987. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
This work, Military Outreach and Educational Opportunities at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
