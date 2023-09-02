Military Outreach and Educational Opportunities at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This brief video outlines the on and off site military education and outreach offerings at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum offers these opportunities for area commands without cost, and can be reserved by contacting our Military Educator, Matt Headrick at matthew.d.headrick4.civ@us.navy.mil or via phone at (757) 322-3107. Alternately, interested commands can submit inquiries to HRNavalMuseum@us.navy.mil or call (757) 322-2987. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).