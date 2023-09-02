Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Outreach and Educational Opportunities at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    This brief video outlines the on and off site military education and outreach offerings at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum offers these opportunities for area commands without cost, and can be reserved by contacting our Military Educator, Matt Headrick at matthew.d.headrick4.civ@us.navy.mil or via phone at (757) 322-3107. Alternately, interested commands can submit inquiries to HRNavalMuseum@us.navy.mil or call (757) 322-2987. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 13:26
    Category: Package
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Outreach and Educational Opportunities at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Education
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Military Outreach

