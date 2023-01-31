U.S. Airmen assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron, load U.S. Department of Energy equipment onto a C-5 Super Galaxy at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2023.
This work, JB Charleston Airmen load critical infrastructure equipment bound for Ukraine, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
