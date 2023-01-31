Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB Charleston Airmen load critical infrastructure equipment bound for Ukraine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron, load U.S. Department of Energy equipment onto a C-5 Super Galaxy at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872978
    VIRIN: 230131-F-BI574-7001
    Filename: DOD_109449293
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston Airmen load critical infrastructure equipment bound for Ukraine, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    Rapid Global Mobility
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT