U.S. Air Force Airmen Assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conduct integrated combat turn operations during an off-station agile combat employment exercise at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2023. The 378th AEW conducted this off-station agile combat employment training exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners to strengthen military-to-military relationships, improve interoperability and promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872969
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-FT779-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109449042
|Length:
|00:07:09
|Location:
|SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 378th AEW ACEs Integrated Combat Turns During Agile Phoenix 23.2, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT