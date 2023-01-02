Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior leaders recognize Black History Month

    MA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    February is Black History Month. Recently, base officials recorded a video message to members of the workforce to recognize the contributions African Americans have made to society. (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 10:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 872945
    VIRIN: 230201-F-PR861-973
    Filename: DOD_109448417
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Black History Month
    HAFB
    BHM
    Hanscom AFB

