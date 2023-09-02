U.S. Air Forces In Europe - U.S. Air Forces Africa, headquartered at
Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is one of nine U.S. Air Force major commands and
the air component for both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command.
USAFE-AFAFRICA is the air component for NATO, providing airpower to the
alliance. Over 30,000 members, including active duty, Air National Guard,
Reserve and civilians directly support air operations in a theater spanning
three continents, covering more than 19 million square miles, and containing
104 independent states.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 06:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872937
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-CX918-486
|Filename:
|DOD_109448260
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USAFE's Priorities 2023, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
