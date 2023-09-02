Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Forces In Europe - U.S. Air Forces Africa, headquartered at
    Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is one of nine U.S. Air Force major commands and
    the air component for both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command.
    USAFE-AFAFRICA is the air component for NATO, providing airpower to the
    alliance. Over 30,000 members, including active duty, Air National Guard,
    Reserve and civilians directly support air operations in a theater spanning
    three continents, covering more than 19 million square miles, and containing
    104 independent states.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 06:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872937
    VIRIN: 230209-F-CX918-486
    Filename: DOD_109448260
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE's Priorities 2023, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAFE
    Airpower
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa

