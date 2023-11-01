Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Geilenkirchen NATO E-3 Mission

    GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, GERMANY

    01.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais and Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson

    AFN Benelux

    Members at NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, work together to provide airborne warning and control for NATO using the E-3 AWACS. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 09:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872931
    VIRIN: 220111-F-NR482-001
    Filename: DOD_109448217
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE 

    Germany
    NATO
    Benelux
    NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen

