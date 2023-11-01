Geilenkirchen NATO E-3 Mission

Members at NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany, work together to provide airborne warning and control for NATO using the E-3 AWACS. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Monsivais)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 09:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872931
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-NR482-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109448217
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GEILENKIRCHEN, NW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT