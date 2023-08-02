Members of the 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, deployed as Task Force Spartan at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, give a shout out to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2023 03:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|872926
|VIRIN:
|230208-A-RM297-186
|Filename:
|DOD_109448182
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|HARRISBURG, PA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 28ID Eagles Super Bowl Shout Out, by SFC Thomas Bixler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
