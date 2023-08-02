Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28ID Eagles Super Bowl Shout Out

    KUWAIT

    02.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Bixler 

    28th Infantry Division

    Members of the 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, deployed as Task Force Spartan at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, give a shout out to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 03:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 872926
    VIRIN: 230208-A-RM297-186
    Filename: DOD_109448182
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: KW
    Hometown: HARRISBURG, PA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28ID Eagles Super Bowl Shout Out, by SFC Thomas Bixler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania
    Sports
    Task Force Spartan
    Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    28th Infantry Division
    Super Bowl
    Philadelphia
    Camp Arifjan
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Kuwait
    28ID
    Super Bowl LVII

