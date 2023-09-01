RAB honor guard trains new rotation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base attend a 10-day initial training course for the Ramstein base honor guard program through the 786th Force Support Squadron at RAB, Germany, Jan. 9 through Jan. 19, 2023. Seasoned guardsmen and staff members at honor guard train new guardsmen on various drill movements such as standing and rifle manuals, two-man and six-man flag folds, and indoor and outdoor color teams for a six month rotational program. The honor guard performs at active duty funerals, change-of-command ceremonies, retirement ceremonies, and other events in an official capacity. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)