    RAB honor guard trains new rotation

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base attend a 10-day initial training course for the Ramstein base honor guard program through the 786th Force Support Squadron at RAB, Germany, Jan. 9 through Jan. 19, 2023. Seasoned guardsmen and staff members at honor guard train new guardsmen on various drill movements such as standing and rifle manuals, two-man and six-man flag folds, and indoor and outdoor color teams for a six month rotational program. The honor guard performs at active duty funerals, change-of-command ceremonies, retirement ceremonies, and other events in an official capacity. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 03:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872923
    VIRIN: 230109-F-FN350-0001
    Filename: DOD_109448153
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, RAB honor guard trains new rotation, by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

