Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Black History Month: Our Goal to be Unstoppable

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Part three of a series of interviews at Osan Air Base as part of Black History Month. This week features Senior Airman Jonathan Williams and his story of overcoming hardships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 01:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872917
    VIRIN: 230206-F-BG120-0001
    Filename: DOD_109447999
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Black History Month: Our Goal to be Unstoppable, by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    African American

    Black History Month

    challenges

    BHM

    TAGS

    African American
    Black History Month
    challenges
    BHM
    51st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT