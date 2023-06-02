9th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Execute Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation

U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion construct a non-standard foot bridge to cross a water obstacle during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 6, 2023. The purpose of a MCCRE is to formally evaluate the unit’s core assigned tasks in order to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|02.06.2023
|02.09.2023 02:23
|B-Roll
|872904
|230206-M-PM375-001
|DOD_109447716
|00:02:06
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
