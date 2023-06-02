Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Execute Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion construct a non-standard foot bridge to cross a water obstacle during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 6, 2023. The purpose of a MCCRE is to formally evaluate the unit’s core assigned tasks in order to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 02:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872904
    VIRIN: 230206-M-PM375-001
    Filename: DOD_109447716
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Engineer Support Battalion Marines Execute Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Hansen
    9th ESB
    MCCRE
    Non-standard foot bridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT