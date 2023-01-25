U.S. Airmen from the 175th Maintenance Group, Maryland Air National Guard, conduct an integrated combat turn (ICT) on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2023. Integrated combat turns incorporate a higher level of risk and require that crew chiefs and weapons personnel work and train together to enhance combat capability. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
This work, 175th Wing conducts integrated combat turns during exercise Sunshine Rescue, by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
