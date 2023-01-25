175th Wing conducts integrated combat turns during exercise Sunshine Rescue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 175th Maintenance Group, Maryland Air National Guard, conduct an integrated combat turn (ICT) on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2023. Integrated combat turns incorporate a higher level of risk and require that crew chiefs and weapons personnel work and train together to enhance combat capability. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)