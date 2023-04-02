Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    425th TC convoys over state lines

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. Breeanna Baumgartner 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 425th Transportation Company deliver vital equipment to the 366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Denver, Colorado. The 425th TC demonstrates excellent unit cohesion and teamwork during its multi-state mission.

    88M
    weeklyvideos
    425th Transporation Company
    366th MPAD
    Convoy Transportation

