425th TC convoys over state lines

Soldiers from the 425th Transportation Company deliver vital equipment to the 366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Denver, Colorado. The 425th TC demonstrates excellent unit cohesion and teamwork during its multi-state mission.
|02.04.2023
|02.08.2023 13:14
|Package
|872852
|230204-A-JP899-236
|DOD_109446754
|00:00:51
|DENVER, CO, US
|0
|0
