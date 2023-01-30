Local Reporter Embedded at DoD Fire Academy for Grade Level Fire Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872848" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nathan Mayer, KLST-TV and KSAN-TV multimedia journalist, embeds himself with students and instructors at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. On this date, he captures students gaining entry into a grade level fire training scenario. This training is part of Block 3 of 5 (Suppression), of the 3-month Fire Protection Apprentice Course.