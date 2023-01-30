Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Reporter Embedded at DoD Fire Academy for Grade Level Fire Training

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Nathan Mayer, KLST-TV and KSAN-TV multimedia journalist, embeds himself with students and instructors at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. On this date, he captures students gaining entry into a grade level fire training scenario. This training is part of Block 3 of 5 (Suppression), of the 3-month Fire Protection Apprentice Course.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872848
    VIRIN: 230130-F-ZB472-189
    Filename: DOD_109446701
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    embedded reporter
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Training Group
    DoD Fire Academy
    312th Training Sq.

