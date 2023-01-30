Nathan Mayer, KLST-TV and KSAN-TV multimedia journalist, embeds himself with students and instructors at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. On this date, he captures students gaining entry into a grade level fire training scenario. This training is part of Block 3 of 5 (Suppression), of the 3-month Fire Protection Apprentice Course.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 12:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872848
|VIRIN:
|230130-F-ZB472-189
|Filename:
|DOD_109446701
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Local Reporter Embedded at DoD Fire Academy for Grade Level Fire Training, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT