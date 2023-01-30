Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Reporter Embedded at DoD Fire Academy for C-130 Cut-in Operation Training

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Nathan Mayer, KLST-TV and KSAN-TV multimedia journalist, embeds himself with students and instructors at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. On this date, he captures C-130 cut-in operation training. This training is part of Block 5 of 5 (Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting), of the
    3-month Fire Protection Apprentice Course.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 12:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872846
    VIRIN: 230130-F-ZB472-052
    Filename: DOD_109446691
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local Reporter Embedded at DoD Fire Academy for C-130 Cut-in Operation Training, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    embedded reporter
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Training Group
    DoD Fire Academy
    312th Training Sq.

