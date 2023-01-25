Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of the Blue Diamond: Staff Sgt. Jessica Larsen

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Jessica Larsen, the 1st Marine Division Band drum major, shares her experiences at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 25, 2023. Larsen’s first duty station was at the Blue Diamond as a lance corporal saxophone instrumentalist, and now after three years as a drill instructor, she has returned for a second tour. Larsen is a native of Saint Donatus, Iowa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 12:49
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    usmc
    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    faces of the blue diamond
    Staff Sgt. Jessica Larsen

