Faces of the Blue Diamond: Staff Sgt. Jessica Larsen

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Jessica Larsen, the 1st Marine Division Band drum major, shares her experiences at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 25, 2023. Larsen’s first duty station was at the Blue Diamond as a lance corporal saxophone instrumentalist, and now after three years as a drill instructor, she has returned for a second tour. Larsen is a native of Saint Donatus, Iowa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)