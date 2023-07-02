Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning Focus 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.07.2023

    Video by Cpl. James Whitaker 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade participate in different events for Lightning Focus 23 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus 2023 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on Basic Soldier Skills, junior Soldier and NCO development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of SETAF-AF, USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM. (U.S. Army video by CPL. James L. Whitaker Jr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 05:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872786
    VIRIN: 230207-A-EH310-1001
    Filename: DOD_109446112
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Focus 23, by CPL James Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Intelligence
    Leadership Reaction Course
    O-Course
    LRC
    207th MIB
    M4 Ranges
    M17 Ranges
    Lightning Focus 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT