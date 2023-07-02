U.S. Soldiers assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade participate in different events for Lightning Focus 23 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus 2023 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on Basic Soldier Skills, junior Soldier and NCO development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of SETAF-AF, USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM. (U.S. Army video by CPL. James L. Whitaker Jr)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 05:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872786
|VIRIN:
|230207-A-EH310-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109446112
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lightning Focus 23, by CPL James Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT