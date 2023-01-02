Ever wonder how we manage the water levels at our reservoirs ? U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Engineer Jason Tidwell talks about his role in managing St. Paul District reservoirs to include Lake Traverse, Red Lake and Orwell Lake.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 21:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872758
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-LI073-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109445666
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, St. Paul District civil engineer discusses water level management, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
