    St. Paul District civil engineer discusses water level management

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Ever wonder how we manage the water levels at our reservoirs ? U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Engineer Jason Tidwell talks about his role in managing St. Paul District reservoirs to include Lake Traverse, Red Lake and Orwell Lake.

    TAGS

    USACE
    water management
    St. Paul District
    flood risk management
    reservoirs

