B-Roll Package of 38th Fighter Group pilots performing flight training with their KF-16 Fighting Falcons on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. Footage includes taxis, take offs and landings.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 02:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872756
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-RA633-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109445661
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, ROKAF's 38th Fighter Group conducts flight training, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
