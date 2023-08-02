Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKAF's 38th Fighter Group conducts flight training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll Package of 38th Fighter Group pilots performing flight training with their KF-16 Fighting Falcons on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. Footage includes taxis, take offs and landings.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 02:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872756
    VIRIN: 220819-F-RA633-4001
    Filename: DOD_109445661
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    TAGS

    F-16
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    ROKAF
    Republic of Korea

