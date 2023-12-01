Norfolk Naval Shipyard MLK Day Celebration 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Norfolk Naval Shipyard's (NNSY) African American Employee Resource Group (AA-ERG) held their annual Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day Celebration Jan. 12 to honor MLK's legacy as a civil rights activist.



“Dr. King was a blessing loaned to us, to pray for us, to fight for us, to pave the way for us, to combat injustice and to seek justice and to ensure that equality was stamped in every fiber and fabric of America at a time where there were massive barriers to overcome,” said Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Director Tarane Parker, who was the guest speaker for the event.