    Norfolk Naval Shipyard MLK Day Celebration 2023

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard's (NNSY) African American Employee Resource Group (AA-ERG) held their annual Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day Celebration Jan. 12 to honor MLK's legacy as a civil rights activist.

    “Dr. King was a blessing loaned to us, to pray for us, to fight for us, to pave the way for us, to combat injustice and to seek justice and to ensure that equality was stamped in every fiber and fabric of America at a time where there were massive barriers to overcome,” said Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Director Tarane Parker, who was the guest speaker for the event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 19:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872744
    VIRIN: 230112-N-UN268-177
    Filename: DOD_109445365
    Length: 00:26:54
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard MLK Day Celebration 2023, by Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MLK Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

