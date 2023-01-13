U.S. Marines with the Maritime Special Purpose Force (MSPF) and Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/6 participate in a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) course at Fort Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. The VBSS course is designed by Expeditionary Operations Training Group to train MSPF, BLT 1/6, and supporting enablers across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to conduct Maritime Interception Operations in preparation for the Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
This work, 26th MEU Marines Participate in VBSS Course, by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS
