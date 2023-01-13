Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU Marines Participate in VBSS Course

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with the Maritime Special Purpose Force (MSPF) and Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/6 participate in a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) course at Fort Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. The VBSS course is designed by Expeditionary Operations Training Group to train MSPF, BLT 1/6, and supporting enablers across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to conduct Maritime Interception Operations in preparation for the Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872728
    VIRIN: 230113-M-VB101-912
    Filename: DOD_109445141
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU Marines Participate in VBSS Course, by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    26th MEU
    Marines
    Battalion Landing Team
    USMC News
    Maritime Special Purpose Force

