Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Uniting Airmen through diversity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Gruber 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 910th Airlift Wing hosted a career and diversity day here, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

    The event welcomed cultural groups from across the state and career-oriented displays from base organizations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 16:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 872725
    VIRIN: 230204-F-XK678-951
    Filename: DOD_109445115
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uniting Airmen through diversity, by SSgt Sarah Gruber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D&I
    Diversity and Inclusion
    reservereform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT