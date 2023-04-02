The 910th Airlift Wing hosted a career and diversity day here, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
The event welcomed cultural groups from across the state and career-oriented displays from base organizations.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 16:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|872725
|VIRIN:
|230204-F-XK678-951
|Filename:
|DOD_109445115
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Uniting Airmen through diversity, by SSgt Sarah Gruber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT