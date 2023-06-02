U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit Mass Ice Rescue

U.S. Coast Guard crew members from Air Station Detroit rescue multiple people from an ice floe off Sebewaing, Michigan, Feb. 7, 2023. Crews from Air Station Detroit, Air Station Traverse City, Station Saginaw River and partner agencies safely rescued a total of 14 people. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Detroit)
|02.06.2023
|02.07.2023 14:36
|B-Roll
|872705
|230206-G-G0109-1001
|DOD_109444785
|00:01:50
|SEBEWAING, MI, US
|1
|1
