    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit Mass Ice Rescue

    SEBEWAING, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard crew members from Air Station Detroit rescue multiple people from an ice floe off Sebewaing, Michigan, Feb. 7, 2023. Crews from Air Station Detroit, Air Station Traverse City, Station Saginaw River and partner agencies safely rescued a total of 14 people. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Detroit)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872705
    VIRIN: 230206-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_109444785
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: SEBEWAING, MI, US 

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard warns public of unsafe ice conditions

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Great Lakes
    weeklyvideos
    Mass Ice Rescue

