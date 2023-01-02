Aircrew members assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron depart Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, to execute an off-station training exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30 through Dec. 8, 2022. Exercises and operations such as this off-station training by the 437th Airlift Wing incorporates agile combat employment concepts, ensuring forward-deployed forces in the Indo-Pacific are ready to protect and defend the United States, allied and partner interests at a moment’s notice. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872682
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-UQ958-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109444446
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Airlift Squadron Pacific off station training, by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
C-17A Globemaster III
LEAVE A COMMENT