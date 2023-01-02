15th Airlift Squadron Pacific off station training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872682" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircrew members assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron depart Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, to execute an off-station training exercise in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30 through Dec. 8, 2022. Exercises and operations such as this off-station training by the 437th Airlift Wing incorporates agile combat employment concepts, ensuring forward-deployed forces in the Indo-Pacific are ready to protect and defend the United States, allied and partner interests at a moment’s notice. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)