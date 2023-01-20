Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Historical Black Figures

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Tyndall Air Force Base highlight historical black figures throughout history who's impact still effect us today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 13:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872670
    VIRIN: 230120-F-JE952-1001
    Filename: DOD_109444374
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historical Black Figures, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLK
    Black History Month
    BHM
    325th Fighter Wing
    Team Tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT