Members of Tyndall Air Force Base highlight historical black figures throughout history who's impact still effect us today.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 13:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872670
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-JE952-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109444374
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Historical Black Figures, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
