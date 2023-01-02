Under Secretary of the Army Visits Camp Kosciuszko

Under Secretary of the Army, Gabe Camarillo, met with leaders and recognized Soldiers stationed in Poland for their excellence at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, Feb. 01, 2022. The Under Secretary got to see how Soldiers train to achieve interoperability, and make sure the Army's providing support to the NATO mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 04:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872639
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-HV314-464
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109443663
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
