Under Secretary of the Army Visits Camp Kosciuszko

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872631" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Under Secretary of the Army, Gabe Camarillo, met with leaders and recognized Soldiers stationed in Poland for their excellence at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, Feb. 01, 2022. The Under Secretary got to see how Soldiers train to achieve interoperability, and make sure the Army's providing support to the NATO mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)