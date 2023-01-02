Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Army Visits Camp Kosciuszko

    POZNAN, POLAND

    02.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. James Alegria 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Under Secretary of the Army, Gabe Camarillo, met with leaders and recognized Soldiers stationed in Poland for their excellence at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, Feb. 01, 2022. The Under Secretary got to see how Soldiers train to achieve interoperability, and make sure the Army's providing support to the NATO mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872631
    VIRIN: 230201-A-HV314-100
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109443638
    Length: 00:07:00
    Location: POZNAN, PL 

    Under Secretary of the Army
    VCorps
    Gabe Camarillo
    ItWillBeDone
    VictoyCorps

