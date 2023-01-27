Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US-Kuwaiti Women's Basketball Game, January, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    01.27.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    As part of a wider partnership on equity in sports, ASG-Kuwait helps organize a women's basketball game at the Salwa Al-Sabah Sports Club between Team Salwa and our own Valkyries made up of current US Soldiers serving at Camps Arifjan and Buehring in a tough, exciting match-up! Team Salwa wins the night, 57-45, but both teams and spectators, Kuwaitis and Americans alike came together in love of the sport in Kuwait City, January 27, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 03:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872624
    VIRIN: 230127-A-FM739-519
    Filename: DOD_109443583
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US-Kuwaiti Women's Basketball Game, January, 2023, by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Basketball
    Kuwait
    ASG-KU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT