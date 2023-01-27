US-Kuwaiti Women's Basketball Game, January, 2023

As part of a wider partnership on equity in sports, ASG-Kuwait helps organize a women's basketball game at the Salwa Al-Sabah Sports Club between Team Salwa and our own Valkyries made up of current US Soldiers serving at Camps Arifjan and Buehring in a tough, exciting match-up! Team Salwa wins the night, 57-45, but both teams and spectators, Kuwaitis and Americans alike came together in love of the sport in Kuwait City, January 27, 2023.
